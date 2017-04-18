Sushmita Sen makes a comeback onscreen, looks as sizzling as she did in Dilbar song

Sushmita Sen has shot for a commercial after a long break and she looks serene. Sushmita Sen has shot for a commercial after a long break and she looks serene.

Sushmita Sen is making a comeback on your screen. Yes, you read that right. The actor, who has kept us waiting for years, has finally made her appearance on-screen but this time for television. Sushmita has shot for a commercial in which she looks nothing less than a dream. The actor has always personified hot, graceful and sensuous for us, and in this video she proves that she is back with a bang. Well, we are sure that producers will line up with film offers for Sushmita after thus ad, which gives you a strong throwback to her hit number, Dilbar Dilbar, from Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Sirf Tum, which released some 18 years ago.

Sushmita has always said that she would make a comeback only when she connects with the project that’s offered to her. In this commercial, she personifies water and speaks about the importance of drinking purified water.

Check out Sushmita Sen’s ad here:

Apparently, Sushmita has been traveling quite often since the last few months. She has been keeping her fans updated about the shoots she has been doing but kept the project a secret. Well, after this ad, we can hope her to appear in more commercials, but when would she do a film? The actor can only answer that.

Unlike many actors in the industry, Sushmita has been constantly participating in fundraising events and has been speaking up openly about national concerns, especially regarding women. She has often battled the question of ‘why single’ with much grace, giving her fans more reasons to love her.

