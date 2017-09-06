Sushmita Sen shares inside pictures of daughter Renee’s 18th birthday

Sushmita Sen at her daughter Renee’s 18th birthday party. Eight years old younger daughter Alisah too seen along. Sushmita Sen at her daughter Renee’s 18th birthday party. Eight years old younger daughter Alisah too seen along.

Sushmita Sen elder daughter’s Renee recently celebrated her 18th birthday and this was a happy occasion for this former Miss Universe who is a single mother to two daughters. The birthday celebration seems to be a grand one and sharing a picture of the same, Sush wrote a beautiful note for Renee.

Sushmita’s was seen all smiles with a glass of wine in her hand, sitting along with her daughter. This mother-daughter duo looked adorable in the click. The post read, “We are #Eighteen 💃🏻💃🏻😇❤️😍🎵A night of #epiphany ❤️ my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa 😇💃🏻❤️what a journey it’s been!!!!❤️Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renée Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! 😍💃🏻❤️😊May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!!👍😘❤️ bring it on Renster!!!😉😁👍🎵❤️I love you..beyond!!!! Maa❤️😍😘#cheers 🍷🎵😍.”

Sushmita looked hot in the black dress she wore and her daughter, who was seen in a peach-colored dress, looked all happy posing. See the picture Sushmita Sen shared on daughter Renee’s 18th birthday:

Not only this, thanks to a fan club we also got to see another click of Sushmita, this time along with both her daughters, Renee and eight years old Alisah. Here too they were seen sitting at a bar counter. See the picture here:

The actor adopted Renee when she was just 25-years-old and later on went to adopt another child in 2010.

