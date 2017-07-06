Sushmita Sen’s dancing partners are her two daughters and their moves on ‘Despacito’ are better than her films. Watch video, photos

Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah dance to ‘Despacito’. Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah dance to ‘Despacito’.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account to share a video of her and daughters Alisah and Renee working out to the tunes of the recent hit number “Despacito”. Only, from stretching, the three of them can’t seem to help themselves as they move to the music. Sushmita wrote along with the video, “#Despacito 🎵💃🏻😎 another song that’s been on repeat 👍👏💃🏻😄❤️Alisah, Renée & yours truly…living in the moment, learning to be light on our feet & strong in our stance!!! 💪😉😄💃🏻🎵 love how we #saunter and move to our own beat!!! ‘Music brings it in, dancing let’s it out’ 💃🏻🎵👍#stretch #exhale #livefree 👍❤️ #holidays #dubai #home #gym #memories #sharing #love 💃🏻💃🏻🎵😀❤️mmuuaah.”

The actor is currently vacationing with her kids in Dubai, and the skyline as the backdrop of the video looks great. We are sure that the fans will flock to the gym too, if their workout session involved moving to the beats of their favourite music.

The star has also taken to posting pictures from her vacation with her daughters. She shared a picture of herself and daughter Renee and wrote, “Strike a pose!!!! 😎😄❤️ always a task getting that perfect picture your #teenager daughter appreciates!!!😅😉💃🏻👍ain’t she pretty!!!😍❤️😘😘😘😘😘 Renée & Maa moment!!!!❤️😘❤️ #sharing #memories #holidays #dubai #aubaine #love 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😁 FYI don’t miss my intense look!!!.😜😅😅😅😎”

There was another adorable post where her daughters are posing with a life size banner, and with it she wrote, “Look we found #mom 😅😄😜❤️ travels & holidays begin 💃🏻🎵😄The new #campaign out for #milano #waterpurifier all over #dubai 👍😊❤️ Renée n Alisah strike a pose with their mom 😄😘😍❤️beyond cute these two!!! #fun #memories #holidays #love 💃🏻❤️🎵😀mmuuaah.”

It looks like the three beautiful ladies are having a great time together!

