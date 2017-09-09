Photo: Sushmita Sen’s back to discipline picture is the perfect start to the weekend

Sushmita Sen shares a sneak peak to her weekend and we love the vibes. Sushmita Sen shares a sneak peak to her weekend and we love the vibes.

Sushmita Sen was last seen celebrating her daughter Renee’s birthday. The pictures from the bash highlighted the bond that Sushmita has with her daughters. Now, the actor took to Twitter to share an interesting picture. She captioned the picture, “”When the mind is made up, the body has to follow” 💪💃🏻❤️😊BACK to #discipline 👍😘 #sneakpeak 😅😉❤️😄.”

What is this sneak peak about? Is it just about fitness or is the actor beginning a new project? Well we are not sure. What we do know is that she is enjoying her weekend. Before this, she tweeted a picture of herself and wrote, “Not the picture…the feeling!!!!😉😄❤️💃🏻happy weekend beautiful people!!!! I looooooove you!!!!😍🎵❤️💃🏻#BlushingFriday 😍😄mmuuaaah!!!!”

See | Sushmita Sen’s picture upload this weekend

“When the mind is made up, the body has to follow” 💪💃🏻❤️😊BACK to #discipline 👍😘 #sneakpeak 😅😉❤️😄 pic.twitter.com/xxAcMVTGh8 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 8, 2017

On the occasion of her daughter Rene’s eighteenth birthday, Sushmita had shared an heartfelt note on her Instagram page. She said, “We are #Eighteen 💃🏻💃🏻😇❤️😍🎵A night of #epiphany ❤️ my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa 😇💃🏻❤️what a journey it’s been!!!!❤️Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renée Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! 😍💃🏻❤️😊May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!!👍😘❤️ bring it on Renster!!!😉😁👍🎵❤️I love you..beyond!!!! Maa❤️😍😘#cheers .”

From the looks of it, Sushmita Sen is having the greatest of times with her family. From dancing to Despacito with her daughters to raving about their talent on social media, Sushmita can easily be considered one of the best Bollywood parents.

