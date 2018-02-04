Aspire to do a film with which I can take a bow: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Actor Sushmita Sen says she has lots of aspirations like a 12-year-old child and one of the things that tops her long list is doing a movie with which she can “take a bow”.

Sen, who was last seen in the acclaimed 2015 Bengali film “Nirbaak” (Speechless), said she owes it to her fans who continue to shower her with love and admiration.

“I have many things to do. I have to do a film with which I can take a bow. I would like to give back all the love…

“I owe it to the people who love me. It doesn’t matter if they are five or five thousand. I have to do a film for them and make sure that it’s a huge hit. I’m taking my time but I’ll do it,” Sen told the reporters here.

“I want to learn skiing and parallel bar gymnastics. I want to go back to diving,” she added.

She said she feels blessed to be still asked about her next film, as there is a norm that the career of an actor is over “when they reach a certain age”.

“(The people say) That we have seen enough of them, they are past their screen age, etc. I’m one of those blessed people who are asked even today, when are you going to feature in a film,” she said.

The former Miss Universe turned the showstopper for designer couple Muzaffar Ali and his wife Meera Ali’s collection ‘Samanzar – A Garden of Flowers’, under their label kotwara, on day four of Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

