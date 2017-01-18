Sushant Singh Rajput starts training for Chandamama Door Ke, see video and pics

Sushant Singh Rajput starts training for Chandamama Door Ke. Shared a video from his day one of training. Sushant Singh Rajput starts training for Chandamama Door Ke. Shared a video from his day one of training.

Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to play an astronaut and it is for his upcoming film, a sci-fi flick titled Chandamama Door Ke. As the actor prepped for the film, he shared a video from his day one of training. Sushant is seen in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 in the video and is too excited.

Sushant shared the video with caption, “Excitement at its peak!! Chandamama door ke. #TrainingDay 1#Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. #flyhigh ✈️🇮🇳 @sanjaypchauhan @vikirajani.”

Sushant’s Instagram has a few other posts regarding his new film. The actor earlier informed his fans about his role in the film, and said, “I play an astronaut in a film titled Chandamama Door Ke and the title role in the biopic of Murlikant Petkar, a paraplegic athlete who won an individual gold medal in the 1972 Paralympics. Petkar was serving the Indian Army when he was severely injured in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.”

Check Chandamama Door Ke actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest posts:

Also, going by the reports, south superstar Mohanlal may play a crucial role in the flick. After grabbing the attention of Telugu audiences with Manamantha and Janatha Garage, Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is said to be making his comeback in Bollywood.

According to the latest update, he is in the talks for the film. The film is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh and the expectations are high from the movie already.

Mohanlal was earlier seen in Bollywood films like Company and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. The sources close to the Chandamama Door Ke team reveals that the makers have designed a special role for the superstar and planning to rope him. “The makers have a very special role designed in the film, for which they are considering Mohanlal. It’s basically a cameo, which only someone of his calibre could justify. If things go according to plan, they will soon approach him for the same,” says a source.

This is really exciting for sure!

