Sushant Singh Rajput will visit NASA to prepare for Chanda Mama Door Ke

Sushant Singh Rajput to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke. Sushant Singh Rajput to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant Singh Rajput is definitely over the moon as the actor’s life is on a fast pace in terms of the number of films he is doing. The actor is working on multiple projects, which are scheduled for release one after one. While he recently appeared in Raabta with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Kriti Sanon, his next up for release is Drive, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and produced by Karan Johar. Amid his projects, the one that can be tagged as much awaited film is Chanda Mama Door Ke, which has been directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Talking about the film in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Sushant spoke about his next step in order to prep-up for his character from this first Indian space project, “I will tell you. I am a science student. All the theories I have heard or thought about it, they were concepts in my mind. But for the first time, I will be performing at IIFA as an actor, and after that I will be visting NASA and get an idea about the training that individuals undergo to become astronauts. I will be sitting in a comet and experience 1/6th of my weight on the moon. I am over the moon right now for an experience.”

Chanda Mama Door Ke is a never-seen-before kind of Indian film, which is a space adventure film, also starring Nawazzudin Siddiqui and R Madhavan in pivotal role. Earlier, giving some hints about the film, Sushant shared a picture on Twitter in which one can spot Chanda Mama’s script and also scripts titled Apollo 11 on them. Apollo 11 was the spaceflight in which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin travelled to the Moon.

The actor was present at IIFA 2017 press conference where he revealed that for the first time in his career, he would be performing on his own songs and have a solo act.

