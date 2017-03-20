Sushant Singh Rajput to reunite with Ekta Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor for his next?

Sushant Singh Rajput is set to reunite with Ekta Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor for an upcoming film KedarNath. Sushant Singh Rajput is set to reunite with Ekta Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor for an upcoming film KedarNath.

It was back in 2009 when Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. And after gaining much love and affection from his fans, he decided to turn towards the big screen. Sushant made his Bollywood debut as one of the male leads in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 directorial Kai Po Che!. And now, if reports are to be believed, Sushant is coming back to both his mentors. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, is set to reunite with Ekta Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor for an upcoming film.

According to reports, Sushant has bagged the lead role in an upcoming project which will be directed by Abhishek and produced by Ekta. The film is said to be titled KedarNath. Both the Kapoors also happen to be cousins. Isn’t the news exciting?

Sushant was initially expected to star in Ekta’s production Half Girlfriend, but he couldn’t take up the project due to prior work commitments. Now, if all goes well, Sushant and Ekta will collaborate on KedarNath.

Sushant and Abhishek too had a successful journey together, as the actor had received much critical acclaim as well as three Best Male Debut awards for his role in Kai Po Che!

Last year, Sushant had stunned the audience with his power packed performance as India’s cricket captain MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

On the work front, Sushant will next be seen in a romantic flick Raabta, alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor is currently shooting for the first installment of Karan Johar’s action franchise Drive. The KJo film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd