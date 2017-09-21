Sushant Singh Rajput to play The Great Khali?

As per reports, Sushant will be playing the legendary wrestler The Great Khali in a film. As per reports, Sushant will be playing the legendary wrestler The Great Khali in a film.

After wowing fans with his true-to-life portrayal of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to give fans a special treat with one of his upcoming projects as well. As per reports, Sushant will be playing the legendary wrestler The Great Khali in a film.

An insider told DNA, “The biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle. The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film.”

The source also added, “People only know about the sporty side of this Indian-born American semi-retired professional wrestler, promoter and actor. But there’s an untold story behind his super success. He was an officer for the Punjab state police and struggled for years before making it big in wrestling. The story will be about his journey.”

While we know Sushant is one talented actor with his stellar performances till now, this is going to be a difficult task for him. Especially because Khali has a huge frame as a wrestler, seven feet one inch and weighing 157 kilos, to be precise. DNA also reported a trade analyst’s comments, “What worked in Sushant’s favour during Dhoni was that he looked, walked and talked like MSD. Here, Sushant has no similarities with Khali when it comes to his body prototype and his height. Unless there’s a lot of VFX involved, it’s difficult to pull off a film on Khali. No hero in Bollywood will look convincing as The Great Khali, unless there’s CGI.”

