Sushant Singh Rajput tip to debutante Sara Ali Khan: Know why you do what you do

Sara Ali Khan would be making debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan would be making debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput is super busy as the actor has some interesting projects in hand. But amid all the projects, his film with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan titled Kedarnath has become a much talked about topic. This would be the popular star kid’s debut film. While he has been lucky to taste success with his debut film Kai Po Che, Sushant has a tip for Sara, as she would be making her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s project. Sushant said, “Why? I think she should know why you do what you do.” Well, that is some thought provoking tip from the actor who has been entertaining the audience with his films such as MS Dhoni: Untold Story.

Recently, Sara and Abhishek were seen attending the morning aarti at the Kedarnath temple and sought Lord Shiva’s blessings for their upcoming film. The film is reportedly a love story that will go on floors by the end of this year. Kedarnath will be produced by Balaji Telefilms and KriArj Entertainment. The film is scheduled for June 2018 release.

Talking about her debut, Saif Ali Khan said that he was extremely excited about Sara’s debut after reading the script. However, there were many rumours that the actor did not want his daughter to be in the field of acting. Quashing all the rumours, Saif in an interview with indianexpress.com clarified, “I love my daughter, support her and I think her choice is great. Of course she is an actress, she belongs to a family of artistes which is great but I am still a little concerned for her as it is an unsure profession. Because I love her, I worry for her.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s next scheduled release is Drive, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and produced by Dharma Production. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive is reportedly a remake of 2011 Hollywood action thriller Drive that originally starred Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd