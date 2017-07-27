Sushant Singh Rajput throws a birthday bash for Kriti Sanon. Here’s all that happened

Sushant Singh Rajput opened the doors of his house for all the members of Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Sushant Singh Rajput opened the doors of his house for all the members of Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke but when it’s your alleged beau’s birthday ‘party toh banti hai boss!’ So last night around 11PM, Sushant opened the doors of his house for all the members of Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Also present was Kriti’s sister Noopur Sanon. Post bringing in her birthday at midnight, the party continued till the wee hours.

A source told indianexpress.com, “They may not discuss about their relationship but the chemistry that they share is apparent. So when Sushant decided to throw a pre-birthday bash for Kriti, we weren’t surprised. It was a super fun night with friends and family. Both are busy but doing small things like this surely makes any girl happy!”

Rumours about Kriti and Sushant being a couple started right after Sushant broke-up with his seven-year-long girlfriend and his co-star from Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande. The two had in fact at many occasions even spoken about tying the knot in a royal Rajasthani wedding. However, around the time when Sushant started working on Aamir Khan’s PK, grapevine was abuzz about things going awry between the two. And soon the news about their separation shocked everyone. Rumours further sprung up when Sushant began work on Raabta co-starring Kriti. Though his break-up with Ankita was amicable, Sushant has refrained from making any comments on the matter.

Well publicly Sushant and Kriti might have shun the rumours about dating till now, and preferred the cliched “just good friends” tag, but the Raabta duo surely has something brewing between them!

