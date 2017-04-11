Sushant Singh Rajput takes Kriti Sanon on a ride in his new car. Are the pics suggesting something?

Sushant Singh Rajput, who bought a car recently, took Kriti Sanon on a drive, quite literally! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sushant Singh Rajput, who bought a car recently, took Kriti Sanon on a drive, quite literally! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have been making news ever since they began shooting for their upcoming film Raabta. From their offscreen camaraderie to public appearances, the two fueled a lot of speculation of being in a relationship. While the two actors have so far rubbished all rumours, their latest clicks are grabbing eyeballs. Can we say that they are the latest Bollywood couple to come out of their shell and go about their alleged relationship with the certain abandon? Sushant, who bought a car recently, took Kriti on a drive, quite literally!

There has been a flurry of reports of Sushant and Kriti dating for quite some time. There is so much happening in their lives, that it’s rather difficult to track down things. However, their latest pictures suggest a sort of clarity and their fans would certainly like it. Sushant, who recently made it to the top league of Bollywood with his successful film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, bought himself a swanky new car Maserati. And guess, who he invited for the very first ride – Kriti Sanon.

Sushant and Kriti were captured by paparazzi when the couple was taking a ride on Mumbai streets. Both Sushant and Kriti were looking cool in their casual outfits. Both actors who are currently busy with their upcoming film – Raabta, were captured with film’s director Dinesh Vijan and producer Homi Adajania. Both Sushant and Kriti were also seen chatting and spending time together. While the two actors have yet not made their relationship public, their frequent appearances on social media continue to fuel gossip mills.

See Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon pictures:

Kriti Sanon recently said in an interview that she is single. “I’m single, honestly. But I’m okay dating someone from the industry – a boyfriend would have to understand my profession and it’s not an easy one to understand unless you’re a part of it.”

Bollywood’s new, young couples are smart. Their latest mantra is to keep a low profile by never saying those words in public while going about their daily life. In the way, they are the anchors of their own public ‘image’. A few days ago, lovebirds Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh attended Karan Johar’s party together. However, none of this couple has made their relationship public. It seems like Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon is the latest entrant in this list.

