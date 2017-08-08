Sushant Singh Rajput takes his obsession with space a notch higher

Sushant Singh Rajput is prepping up for his Chandamama Door Ke. Sushant Singh Rajput is prepping up for his Chandamama Door Ke.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is at present busy with his film Chandamama Door Ke, has brought the moon closer to his house. Did you not get it? Well, the actor is studying the galaxy quite closely with his new boy-toy, Meade 14″ LX600, a hi-tech telescope. The actor shared a video in which we can see him being all excited like a child about his new toy. Along with the video, he wrote, “Starry Starry night 🎷🎷 Telescope I feel is the closest you can get to a time machine. You talk to stars that are not even probably alive. Time traveling for the first time with my new Meade 14″ LX600.”

Sushant is taking his character of an astronaut in Chandamama Door Ke quite seriously. The actor also visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to get a first-hand experience of an astronauts’ life. Sushant also interacted with real life astronauts to get an idea about the kind of life they live when they are in a spaceship.

Earlier, talking about his role and his preparation for the film, Sushant said, “It’s not like I am going to pretend that I am an astronaut. I am actually being an astronaut. The only difference will be that I won’t be going in space physically, but in my head, I am. All kinds of training that an astronaut does, I am going to make sure that I do.”

Chandamama Door Ke also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan in crucial roles. The film, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, will release this year.

