Sushant Singh Rajput’s sizzling performance with Jacqueline Fernandez and some behind-the-scenes too, watch videos

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez crank up the temperature with their performance on 'Aise Naa Mujhe Tum Dekho' and 'Humma Humma' from OK Jaanu at the Filmfare Awards. Sushant shared a sneak-peek and practice sessions on Twitter.

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Published:January 17, 2017 6:47 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez performed at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards on Saturday. The M.S. Dhoni star took to Twitter to share a practice session and also some behind-the-scenes videos and they look absolutely ravishing!

Sushant shared a snippet of their performance on the song ‘Aise Naa Mujhe Tum Dekho’ and wrote, “A sneak peek of the performance with the fabulous @Asli_Jacqueline . “Aise naa mujhe tum dekho…” :-).” Their sizzling chemistry onstage left the audience wanting to see them in a movie together. The pair is rumoured to have been shortlisted for a Karan Johar directorial later this year but no confirmation has been received from the duo as of now.

Sushant Singh Rajput also shared a behind-the-scenes video of their practice of ‘Humma Humma’. Their co-ordination looks perfect and the sexy dance moves recreate the OK Jaanu magic in the video. OK Jaanu’s ‘Humma Humma’ is a recreated version of the popular A R Rahman track ‘Humma Humma’ from the film Bombay.

 

Sushant also tweeted a candid video of Jacqueline teaching him dance steps and, in exchange, Sushant trying to teach her Hindi. He wrote, “After she taught me how to dance , I’m returning the favour by giving some Hindi tips:) @Asli_Jacqueline.” Jacqueline was seen calling ‘gori’ as ‘ghori’ and Sushant giggling like crazy over it is totally adorbs.

 

 

 

Have a look at some more of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s tweets:

 

After M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput is coming back on the big screen with Homi Adjania’s Raabta alongside Kriti Sanon and Takadum opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, is starring in Reload opposite Sidharth Malhotra and the Judwaa sequel with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. We hope to see the sizzling chemistry that Sushant Singh Rajput shared with Jacqueline Fernandez in theatres soon!

