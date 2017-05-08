Sushant Singh Rajput seen on coffee date with ex Ankita Lokhande. Are they friends again?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as an adorable couple. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as an adorable couple.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s break-up was probably one of the big news of the year gone by. While it left the fans of Pavitra Rishta lead pair broken-hearted, media could not stop speculating why the once solid couple broke up suddenly. And now, Mumbai Mirror is reporting that the Raabta star, Sushant, was seen on a coffee date with his ex-girlfriend, Ankita. It was reported that the duo sat in comfortable silence at a coffee shop near the residence where they had been living together.

The break up of the two was a shocking news for everyone since they were almost ready to tie the knot in December. After keeping quiet for a while, Sushant had tweeted about their relationship: “Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser . People do Grow apart & its unfortunate . Period!!” This was in answer to many suggesting Ankita’s alleged drinking and Sushant’s affairs as the reason of their sudden break-up.Ankita, in the aftermath of the break-up, had maintained all’s well in her interviews.

Yet, to see the ex-lovers engage in cordial rendezvous is always taken positively by the people who obviously cannot wait to see them get back together. While we are not sure about the two coming together, it seems they have put the past behind them and are ready to be friends again.

Nowadays, Sushant is rumoured to be romantically linked to his Raabta costar, Kirti Sanon. Ankita is said to be dating a businessman. Raabta is set to release on June 9.

