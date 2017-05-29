Sushant Singh Rajput says he and Kriti Sanon are similar. Here are the reasons for this Raabta

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh have an amazing chemistry. Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh have an amazing chemistry.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput finds a lot of similarities with Kriti Sanon and has opened up about what he likes about his Raabta co-star. While Bollywood is tingling with the rumours of their off-screen romance, Sushant subtly avoided saying anything directly. “We have a lot of things in common. We have a similar passion, we are both from Delhi and from an engineering background. We have the same passion for films and want to give our 100 percent no matter what. These are the things we like about each other,” he said.

The actor was heard speaking about his equation with his Rabta costar on the sidelines of the success party of Hindi Medium. Kriti Sanon also shared a video of herself on Instagram to thank her followers. She reached the seven million mark on Instagram and she was visibly giddy with happiness.

She was heard saying, “This means so much to me, thank you so much for being there. What’s really amazing is that in this one year I was really not there in terms of films because of shooting very special two films — one of which is releasing on June 9. Our Insta family grew from 2 million to 7 million. So you all were still with me, by my side, always, and giving me all the love that you do. Thank you so much.”

She captioned the video with, “A little late.. Still.. Thank you to each one of the 7Millions of you for making me a part of your lives!! You guys keep me going!!” She also thanked her fans by using puns from all her movie names and also spoke about her upcoming movie with co-star Sushant in Raabta and Ayushmann Khurrana in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Sushant and Kriti will be seen together in Raabta which is slated to release on 9th of June.

