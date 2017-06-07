Sushant Singh Rajput confirms of doing Abhishek Kapoor’s next, but ‘can’t say much about working with Sara Ali Khan’

Sushant Singh Rajput confirms film with Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput confirms film with Abhishek Kapoor.

Director Abhishek Kapoor gave Sushant Singh Rajput a dream launch in Kai Po Che and the actor, who is in talks with the filmmaker yet again for his next, says he admires his passion for cinema. Abhishek’s last film Fitoor did not work well at the box office. There were reports of a rift between the actor and the director too after Sushant dropped out of the project, which starred Adutya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif.

Sushant, however, says he is looking forward towards re-teaming up with Abhishek after their 2013 movie. “Fitoor almost happened. But I was waiting to work with Abhishek Kapoor after Kai Po Che!. One thing, apart from innocence I like in people is their passion. You might not had an immediate success, but that doesn’t matter to me. If you are passionate, I cannot say no as I am also like that,” Sushant told PTI.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is also in talks to star opposite Sushant in the film. The director, Sushant, Sara and Amrita were recently spotted at a hotspot in Mumbai. “We still have to sign the film so I can’t say much about working with Sara,” he says when asked about their recent meeting. The actor, whose film Raabta is slated to release this Friday, will soon start working on Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez. He is also preparing for sci-fi Chanda Mama Door Ke. Apart from this, Sushant is in talks with Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey for his next too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App