Sushant Singh Rajput’s leading lady for The Fault in Our Stars remake is debutant Sanjana Sanghi

Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars which won accolades and hearts of millions across the globe will soon have its Hindi remake. While Sushant Singh Rajput was announced as the hero of the film, the name of the leading lady opposite the hot and handsome star was kept under wraps. Now, the makers have announced a new face who would share the screen space with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter and announced Sanjana Sanghi, the new face of B-Town, as the female actor of the much awaited romantic saga.

Soon, Sushant Singh Rajput welcomed the actor on board with some sweet words on Twitter. He wrote, “The beautiful @sanjanasanghi96 will be co-starring with me in the remake of the Hollywood hit #TheFaultInOurStars directed by @CastingChhabra & music by @arrahman @foxstarhindi” Well, we are keen to know more about Sanjana.

The remake of 2014 hit film will be produced by Fox Star Studios, and the shooting of the project will commence from the first half of 2018. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his directorial debut with the movie.

Oscar winner A.R. Rahman has joined the cast to compose the music. “When I heard the narration of the Indian adaptation of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture,” Rahman said in a statement.

Based on the novel by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars was directed by Josh Boone and produced by 20th Century Fox. Actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort played the leads in its Hollywood version. The film traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

