Sushant Singh Rajput removes surname on Twitter to support Sanjay Leela Bhansali, shuts up trolls

A day after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and heckled by members of Karni Sena on Padmavati sets in Jaipur, actor Sushant Singh Rajput found a novel way to protest — he removed his surname from his Twitter handle and exhorted others to do the same.

The MS Dhoni biopic star took his surname ‘Rajput’ off his Twitter profile, expressing solidarity with the director. Sushant tweeted the same saying, “We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames. If you’re that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge. #padmavati.”

The actor seems to be heart broken and wrote other tweets which read as, “What are we turning into? #heartbroken #Padmavati.” He further wrote, “People quote history to search for their relevance in future, not knowing that their names surely will be forgotten forever. #selfmusing.”

Sushant had to face trolling too as someone wrote, “@itsSSR U dont hv the b*lls to stand for ur history..Illiterates like u will dilute our heritage & mk our genr forget our glorious history.”

To this, Sushant replied, “I have the b*lls to stand up for the future, so just shut up you joker.”

Check Sushant Singh Rajput’s posts in support of Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali:

The actor also posted, “There is no religion or cast bigger than humanity and Love & compassion makes us human. Any other division is done for selfish gains.”

On Friday, ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the angry members of Karni Sena at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on the sets of his period drama, Padmavati. The director who was taken to safety by police found support in his Bollywood friends and colleagues. From filmmakers to actors, all took to social media to extend their support to the Bajirao Mastani maker.

