Are Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh in a cold war over Befikre?

Often we have heard about industry rivalries over dating exes or because somebody has snatched a project from another, even replaced them. And, though, most of these rumours tend to involve the women in Bollywood, if industry grapevine is to be believed, these days there’s quite a bit of tension brewing between Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh.

But why?

Well, according to a leading daily, the rift between the two began when Ranveer was cast for Befikre. Apparently, Aditya Chopra ditched the MS Dhoni actor as lead for the film handing it to Singh, because of which the relationship between the two has gone sour. Sushant has reportedly taken being sidelined for this project to his heart, and since then there has been a cold war of sorts with Ranveer. Although we’re not sure what dictated Aditya Chopra’s final selection, but we understand Sushant being upset. After all, who doesn’t want to work with Yash Raj Productions!

Interestingly, this was apparently not the first time Ranveer bagged one of Sushant’s films. According to reports, the Shuddh Desi Romance actor was also offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, but it eventually went to Ranveer because of some date problems with Sushant. The film went on to become a super hit and a worthy addition to Ranveer’s acting repertoire.

Now, the equation between the two actors is said to have gone so sour that Ranveer, who usually promotes the films of most of his fellow actors on social media, did not post a supportive message for Sushant when MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was about to release – making this a case of conspicuous in absentia!

Well, though both actors were unavailable to comment on the issue, but we wish the rumoured enmity ends soon.

On the work front, Ranveer is prepping for the release of Befikre, while Sushant is about to start the shooting of his next film, Takadum, which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

