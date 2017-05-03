Sushant Singh Rajput picks Kendall Jenner over his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. See pics, video

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a sizzling picture with Kendall Jenner on his social media account. Sushant Singh Rajput shared a sizzling picture with Kendall Jenner on his social media account.

Sushant Singh Rajput is going places quite literally. The Raabta actor might be grabbing eyeballs with his on and offscreen chemistry with co-actor Kriti Sanon, but there is someone else who looks much more sizzling and at ease with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star. And she is international sensation Kendall Jenner.

Sushant shared a sizzling picture with the American fashion model on his Instagram profile. The pic has been clicked by photographer Mario Testino. Sushant captioned the picture as, “Vogue India, May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner”

Sushant’s click is a part of Vogue India’s 10th anniversary and Mario Testino has guest edited its May issue. While the series includes clicks of Kendall Jenner as she travels across the world, Sushant joins her when she lands in Rajasthan. A day back, the magazine also shared a video on its official Instagram page, with a teasing caption, “Are you ready for this? @MarioTestino is guest editing our May issue. Keep your eyes glued to this for more. #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia”

The photo-shoot was headed by the internationally acclaimed Peruvian photographer Mario Testino. He had also recently captured Katrina Kaif, who became the first Bollywood celebrity to appear in his ‘Towel Series’.

Just when Raabta promotions are at its peak, it seems like Sushant ditched his co-star Kriti Sanon for the controversial yet, sexy Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner. However, be it with Kriti or Kendall, he surely knows how to strike that chemistry and give his fans some sizzling pics.

Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan. The magical on-screen chemistry of the two rumoured lovebirds Sushant and Kriti has already got their fans super excited who just cannot wait to see the duo spread the magic of love on the big screen. The movie is set to release on June 9.

