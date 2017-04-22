Sushant Singh Rajput opens up about Kriti Sanon: Not like I bought the car and took Kriti for a ride

Sushant Singh Rajput says that he is just good friends with Kriti Sanon. Sushant Singh Rajput says that he is just good friends with Kriti Sanon.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s casual car drive on the lanes of Mumbai fuelled rumours of their alleged relationship. After Sushant gave the famous ride to Kriti in his newly bought Maserati Quattroporte, the pictures of the couple were splattered all over local media. Their frank, casual appearances provided a perfect weight to the floating story of their romance, breakup and reunion, all that happened ever since the two met on the sets of Raabta.

Sushant Singh sounded amused, rather than shocked, with all the razzmatazz of him dating Kriti. The actor gave a nonchalant and practical response to this rumour during an interview with Pune Mirror. When asked about his car drive with Kriti, the actor said, “It’s not like I bought the car and took Kriti for a ride. I had taken the car out for a spin alone the day it was delivered. Nobody clicked any pictures then,” The MS Dhoni actor was quoted in the interview.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Nigam aazan controversy: Can’t speak for anyone else, but I love the aazan

Sushant also said that he is just good friends with Kriti. “I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati we were back together. They are all very interesting but untrue. We are good friends. She’s an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We’re both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period,” Sushant added. Meanwhile, the trailer of Raabta starring Sushant and Kriti has released and got mixed reviews from viewers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd