Sushant Singh Rajput on Chanda Mama Door Ke: All kinds of training that an astronaut does, I’ll make sure I do it

Sushant Singh Rajput is six films down, co-owns a boxing team and is gearing up for his upcoming films – Chanda Mama Door Ke and Drive. His last film Raabta might not have left a mark at the box office, but Sushant is least bothered about what others say. He is instead concentrating on his next projects. Sushant has infact begun training to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.

The 31-year-old actor got candid with indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the ongoing Super Boxing League. Talking about his visit to NASA as part of his preparation for Chanda Mama Door Ke, Sushant said, “Yes. It is to prepare for my next film and NASA has been kind enough to invite us because they are very strict about everything there. They have been kind enough to give me proper training like they do for the astronauts that they have and I am going to be interacting with real astronauts. It’s not like I am going to pretend that I am an astronaut. I am actually being an astronaut. The only difference will be that I won’t be going in space physically, but in my head I am. All kinds of training that an astronaut does, I am going to make sure that I do.”

Living your dream is the walk between what should be done and what could be done using ‘maybe’s as your signposts.#selfmusing #NASA pic.twitter.com/JuO6qx0Dd1 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 2, 2017

Indian films have barely explored space and aeronautical subjects. Can Chanda Mama Door Ke be anything like Oscar winning film Gravity? “Why the thing of calling it an Indian Gravity? Why not keep it as India’s first space based film? It’s going to be probably better than Gravity or would completely suck. But what it’s going to be is India’s first attempt to make a space film and we are extremely confident,” MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor said.

Sushant has been making news for his rumoured relationship with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. And while gossip mills continued to churn out stories, the two went on and featured in a single titled “Paas Aao” recently. Sushant jokingly said, “Well I have been saying ‘Paas Aao’ for the longest time when I was in Delhi, but nobody was listening. So, I thought let’s make a video out of it and everybody who ignored me would listen this time.”

So why did he pick a single rather than being a part of a dance film? “Unfortunately, the kind of films that I choose or possibly resonate with me – Dhoni can’t dance or a Byomkesh can’t dance or an astronaut dancing in space would look funny. So, I can’t dance in the films that I am choosing. I do look forward to these things. And ‘Paas Aao’ is a wonderful song and Kriti is very passionate. It was a wonderful opportunity to just go there and have a good time.”

Sushant also has Karan Johar banner Dharma Productions’ upcoming action franchise Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Ever since its first teaser poster released, many started calling it the Indian version of Fast And the Furious. How close it is to the Hollywood franchise, only time will tell.

