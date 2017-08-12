Sushant Singh Rajput shares his excitement on winning the Best Actor at IFFM. Sushant Singh Rajput shares his excitement on winning the Best Actor at IFFM.

Sushant Singh Rajput on Best Actor win at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who has won the Best Actor award for the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), says he is deeply honoured by the award. “A Big thanks to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for acknowledging me as the Best Actor for #MSDhoni. I am deeply honoured !! 🙏” Sushant tweeted on Friday.

The actor was nominated alongside celebrated names like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. “Last time I was in Melbourne I was dancing behind Bollywood stars as a background dancer in the Commonwealth Games and now being recognised as the best actor really feels great,” Sushant said in a statement, sharing an insight on his journey through the industry.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, tells the story about a Ranchi lad M S Dhoni, who aspires to play cricket for India. Though Dhoni initially tries to please his father by taking up a job with the Indian Railways, he ultimately decides to chase his dreams. Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He then cemented his place with films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and MS Dhoni.

A Big thanks to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for acknowledging me as the

Best Actor for #MSDhoni .

I am deeply honoured !! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s6dFbWXLAi — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 11, 2017

Sushant is also going to have a bumper year with a nuber of films in his kitty. He will be seen in films like Chanda Mama Door Ke, RAW, Drive and Kedarnath. Kedarnath is also the debut project of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and has been making headlines ever since its announcement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App