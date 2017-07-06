Sushant Singh Rajput on Ankita Lokhande’s Bollywood debut: I am sure she will do her best

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande called off their relationship in 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande called off their relationship in 2016.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s love story was one of the most open and talked about affairs of Bollywood industry in recent times. The two, who met on the sets of popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta in 2009, fell in love and soon moved in together and were also on the verge of getting married. However, not every relationship is destined to see a happy end, hence in 2016, they called off the relationship. The entire year, they kept silent about their personal life. But, now, they seem extremely cordial with each other. They are often seen spending time together, and their fans are happy about this development. After Sushant made it big in the film industry, Ankita too is heading for a new beginning. The actor has signed Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, and Sushant is ecstatic about this.

At IIFA’s press conference in Delhi, Sushant exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com and said that he is happy about Ankita. He said, “She is very talented, I am glad she is getting a good project. I am sure she will do best.” Ankita would be seen playing the character of Jhalkaribai, who was considered as the right hand of Rani Laxmibai and was a part of her army.

The moment Sushant and Ankita broke off, rumours went abuzz that it happened due to Sushant being a womaniser and Ankita being an alcoholic but later the two actors clarified that people do grow apart and sometimes, no reasons are required for it. Meanwhile, Sushant is rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon. In fact, he was present at IIFA conference with Kriti. He revealed that they will be performing at IIFA New York this year together. On the other hand, Ankita’s growing closeness towards her friend Kushal Tandon is grabbing eyeballs.

