Sushant Singh Rajput mocks Ranveer Singh’s Befikre. Is the Dhoni star growing too big for his boots?

It’s surprising to see Sushant Singh Rajput badmouthing his contemporary Ranveer Singh. It’s surprising to see Sushant Singh Rajput badmouthing his contemporary Ranveer Singh.

It’s surprising to see an actor like Sushant Singh Rajput shooting his mouth off and badmouthing his contemporary Ranveer Singh’s choice of film directed by his former boss, Aditya Chopra. In an interview given to a leading daily, Sushant not just went to reveal that he was never offered Befikre but also took it upon himself to elaborate in detail why he would have never done the movie had he been offered the same. Sushant was quoted saying, “Let me clear it once and for all, I was never offered Befikre. But had I been offered, I wouldn’t have done it. I know it’s easier to decide after the results are out but I have a reason. If the same production is offering me niche films like Byomkesh Bakshy, I would do it. And I would also do a Paani where Shekhar Kapur will be a raising a very important, immediate issue.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Deriding Befikre, Sushant further said, “If Befikre was representing the new-age youth of India and romance as what it was claiming, it would have been great irrespective of the box-office numbers. But unfortunately, it didn’t do that and hence I would not be interested. I am not suggesting that films should only reflect reality (like Pink, Neerja or Dhoni biopic.) They could also be fanciful films like The Jungle Book(2016), which was also very popular. But it’s extremely important to know and then claim what you have made.”

The statement is surprising on two major counts. One, if Sushant claims he was never offered Befikre contrary to speculations then what inspired him to take great pains to explain why he wouldn’t have done it had he been offered. There is unspoken rule in Bollywood – that of not talking about films which they have been offered and couldn’t do. In this case, Sushant was not offered Befikre at all which makes one wonder why he would talk foul about it. Would Sushant sit back and analyse all the other big films of 2016 which he was not a part of and which, if offered, why he would or wouldn’t do?

The other major aspect of Sushant’s statement that is surprising to note is him openly taking on Ranveer Singh and his former boss, the all powerful Aditya Chopra. It’s no secret that Sushant was once Aditya’s blue eyed boy before Ranveer took his place. Sushant apparently had a bitter fallout with Ranveer and YRF, so much so that after parting ways with Bollywood’s premiere production house, Sushant once tried his best to ignore Ranveer Singh at the red carpet of Filmfare awards despite the latter calling out to him.

Also read: Befikre is the first true romcom of Bollywood: Ranveer Singh

For the moment it certainly looks success has gone into Sushant’s head post Dhoni’s success. Is he growing way too big for his boots? If there is one thing Sushant should have learnt from Dhoni’s life, it’s about staying cool, calm and composed rather than letting your opinions fly loose in the public realm which could only cause you more harm than good by attracting more detractors than friends. After all for an outsider to survive in Bollywood, it is imperative to stay in everyone’s good books. Perhaps Sushant’s new found daring is the result of his entry into Salman Khan’s camp. The actor was spotted having a gala time at the Dabangg Khan’s 51st birthday celebrations last year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd