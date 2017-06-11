Sushant Singh Rajput meets Kriti Sanon’s family amid speculations of their alleged relationship, see photo

Sushant Singh Rajput recently met Kriti Sanon’s family. Sushant Singh Rajput recently met Kriti Sanon’s family.

Amid rising speculations of their relationship, Sushant Singh Rajput met Kriti Sanon’s family and posed for a picture. This picture having Sushant, Kriti and her family has made its way to the internet and is going viral. One can see Kriti’s parents and her younger sister in this lovely photograph. We have to say that Kriti’s parents are looking quite happy here and the picture can give rise to further speculations.

Both Kriti and Sushant might not have accepted their relationship in public, but both have also not shied away from talking about each other. The Raabta actors have spoken about their co-star while promoting the film. “Kriti is a very dear and a special friend. There are many things that we can talk about, and share similar passions. Delhi background, engineering, food, films. She is also very transparent and a very hard working actor, which I absolutely admire,” Sushant told IANS.

Kriti, on the other hand, said while she doesn’t want people to talk about her private life but gossip is an integral part of a celebrity’s life. “I don’t like that the attention goes away from one’s work, but at the same time, it (gossip) is a part and parcel of the industry. It is not something that I can control. So better to ignore it or laugh along with it. As long as my family members or people really close to me know what’s happening in my personal life, I am okay with it,” Kriti said.

Meanwhile, Raabta that was released this weekend has failed to pick up growth so far.

