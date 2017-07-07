Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon song ‘Paas Aao’ brings them closer and we are just not complaining. See photos

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are all set to paint your television and computer screens red with their latest music video. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are all set to paint your television and computer screens red with their latest music video.

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon can rejoice as the duo is coming back. After flaunting their ‘Raabta’ in their last big screen outing, they will be reuniting for a music video. We have already told you about Sona Mahapatra’s jingle for an advertisement “Paas Aao” being spiced up with a pinch of Bollywood masala, and featuring Sushant and Kriti. Now we give you the first stills from the video, and like always we cannot get enough of their crackling chemistry. You cannot miss the passion with which Sushant is looking at the pretty damsel, Kriti.

On Thursday, the Raabta lead pair revealed their look from the music video as they posted pictures on their social media accounts. First came Kriti’s post where we saw her happily holding a hand with love in her eyes. But we were a little perplexed as to why we don’t see Sushant in the photo. Clearing all our confusions came another post, this time from Sushant and we just couldn’t take our eyes off this handsome hunk. The song, which the rumoured couple has shot, has been sung by Armaan Malik and the music is composed by his brother Amaal Malik. Choreographed by Ahmed Khan, the song will be a peppy one in the backdrop of a carnival.

Along with the picture, Kriti wrote, “There’s a new sensation in my heart. #PaasAao toh bataun!@tseries coming sooonnnn!” Reverting to the emotions of Kriti’s heart, Sushant’s post read, “I have a secret to share!! #PaasAao , will tell you ❤️❤️@TSeries.”

Not only this, we will see Sushant and Kriti raising the temperature at the upcoming IIFA event with their dance performance. When Kriti was asked about their latest collaboration and working together again, she said, “I think people are finding a ‘raabta’ in us, which is why we are being asked to do things together… But it’s always great working together… A comfort is there,” Kriti said recently.

