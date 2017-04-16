Sushant Singh Rajput kept me on my toes during Raabta shoot: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon says Sushant Singh Rajput is an amazing actor so he keeps you on your toes Kriti Sanon says Sushant Singh Rajput is an amazing actor so he keeps you on your toes

Actress Kriti Sanon said her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput kept her on her toes during the shooting of their upcoming film Raabta.

“He (Sushant) is fabulous. He is an amazing actor so he keeps you on your toes. He gets into the skin of the character and does a lot of homework in detail. If you have a good co-actor your performance also enhances,” Kriti told reporters.

The actress was talking on the sidelines of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) voting weekend press meet here today. Ever since Sushant and Kriti began shooting for their upcoming romantic drama, reports of their growing closeness started doing the rounds.

When asked about the same, Kriti said, “It’s better to ignore them.”

The 26-year-old actress will be seen doing some action sequences in Raabta and she enjoyed every bit of it.

“There is a section in the film that requires action. I always wanted to do it. So I am excited about it. It makes you feel little stronger when you doing and learning it. It is very difficult to do it. I have had a lot of cuts and bruises but it was a great experience,” she said.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania and T-Series, the film is set to release on June 9. Kriti was last seen in 2015 “Dilwale” and had no release last year, but the actress said absence from big screen did not bother her.

“I was working constantly. If I am not working and sitting at home then I get very restless. But I was constantly working. I have finished Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi. I will have back-to-back releases. The release of a film is unfortunately not in my hands,” she said.

