Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are holidaying together. See photos

This is that time of the year when almost everyone is off for a vacation with family or their loved ones. Here we are with the latest vacation updates from two stars of B-town. The celebs are Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon who are holidaying together in the Alps. The stars, who are rumoured to be dating each other, are here along with some of their friends.

Sushant shared a view from his room first with caption, “In the end, winning is sleeping better.! #aroomwithaview.” But the next post of the actor might have made his and Kriti Sanon fans happy. “And as always, everyone ate too much to jump!! @sharadakarki @tusharjalota @pooj1203 @kritisanon #Dinoo #Guddu Somewhere in #Alps,” read the image caption.

Kriti too shared a picture with her holiday mates and the image caption read, “This place is like a beautiful painting!! Unreal!! Some smiles to warm up the snowy chill! ❄️❄️☃️ @sharadakarki @tusharjalota @sushantsinghrajput @pooj1203 #Dinoo #Guddu.”

One of the companions with Sushant and Kriti too shared a few more clicks from this vacation and wrote, “Let the paaaaaaaaaaaartyyyyyy begin 🗻🌨❄️☃️🍾🥂🍷🎉🎊💃🏻🕺👯.”

See the vacation photos of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon here:

We will keep you posted with more clicks of celebs from their New Year vacations.

