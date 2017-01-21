Happy birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: As he turns 31, see inside pictures from his birthday bash

Sushant Singh Rajput birthday: Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Preity Zinta and a few others are the special guest. Sushant Singh Rajput birthday: Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Preity Zinta and a few others are the special guest.

Sushant Singh Rajput turned 31 on Saturday. But the Bollywood actor has more reasons to celebrate this year. Sushant rang in his birthday amid family and close friends from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai. Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta and Kriti Sanon were among those who came to wish him on his big day.

Kriti, who is rumored to be dating Sushant, wrapped up her upcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi recently. Interestingly, she will appear with Sushant in Raabta, which is currently in its post production stage and is slated to release in June.

Kriti wished her co-star on Twitter. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sush!!May ur smile always reach ur eyes as all u dream of comes true!Wish u lots of happiness, love & icecreams.” Sushant sent a sweet reply too. He posted, “Ice-creams ohh yes Thanks a lot sweetheart ..❤️”

Check Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweets here:

Big big thanks @rohiniyer for one of the best nights ever.:)

Love you a lot.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/w4grGQGYAj — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 21, 2017

Happiest Birthday Sush!!May ur smile always reach ur eyes as all u dream of comes true!Wish u lots of happiness, love & icecreams😜🤗@itsSSR — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 21, 2017

Happy bday @itsSSR! Copter shot to the moon now! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/kCg6y2cClZ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 21, 2017

Apart from the ladies, ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and R. Madhavan were also spotted at the party. Well, a picture with the Padmavati director can mean a lot but let’s not dig into it for now. Shutterbugs also caught a glimpse of debutant Harshvardhan Kapoor and Queen director Vikas Behl.

Look at some more pictures from Sushant Singh’s birthday bash:

The year of 2016 has done wonders for Sushant. His film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has proven to be a milestone that any beginner in the industry could aspire for. Even if we look at his earlier work, his choice of films has been very courageous and interesting. The actor, who was a famous name on television with hit show Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood breakthrough with Kai Po Che. Since then, Sushant has never looked back.

Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and an amazing 2017.

