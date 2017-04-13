Sushant Singh Rajput just got his eight packs and the pics are drool worthy

You may or may not be a fan of Sushant Singh Rjput but these pics of him working out will surely leave you asking for more. You may or may not be a fan of Sushant Singh Rjput but these pics of him working out will surely leave you asking for more.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been one of the heartthrobs of the entertainment industry ever since he made his debut on television. The actor who has managed to gain a well-suited place in the Bollywood industry has recently been flaunting his fit body on social media leaving jaw dropping.

The Shuddh Desi Romance actor posted a few pictures of his new eight packs on his Twitter page. You may or may not be a fan of Sushant but these pics of him working out will surely leave you asking for more. And just when we were drooling over his chiseled body, the actor chose to delete the clicks for reasons best known to him. However, thanks to Sushant’s trainer, Samee Ahmed, we found them back on his Instagram handle.

“We all need three Important things to achieve what we desire in life – Discipline, hard work and, before everything, commitment. It was Sushant’s character that got him of bed at 5 am in the morning, his commitment that moved us into action for our daily workout, a discipline that enabled him to follow through a fit and healthy lifestyle. Sleep for 5 hours, train insane for 2 hours, Long hectic 14-15 hours of shooting followed by IPL dance rehearsal for 2 hours.

@sushantsinghrajput Followed his Passion, prepared himself to work hard and sacrificed his comfort zone because he doesn’t limit his dreams,” his trainer wrote on Instagram.

Sushant recently performed at the IPL ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Even when he was on the top of the human pyramid, he managed to balance himself perfectly while grooving to the beats simultaneously.

See some of his pictures from his IPL performance.

Sushant also made news few days back when he took his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon on a drive in his new car. The rumoured couple left onlookers quite excited.

