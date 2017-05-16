Sushant Singh Rajput is undergoing insane martial arts training for Raabta. Don’t blink as you watch this video

Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput abhors taking the easy route. Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput abhors taking the easy route.

We have often heard that Sushant Singh Rajput is an actor who abhors taking the easy route. And when it comes to fitness, this young actor leaves no stone unturned — be it his rigorous training for his roles in the past or the way he is approaching his upcoming film, Raabta, Sushant has set up new fitness standards in the film industry. While we have seen many posts of the actor and also from his trainer Samee Ahmed regarding his Raabta prep, a new training video on his social media account is simply breathtaking.

“Training video of #raabta preparations in Bangkok,” reads the caption along with the video and one just cannot stop gushing about this actor. One cannot blink either.

Many close friends of the actor have also posted messages praising this effort of the actor. Kushal Tandon wrote, “That’s crazy , thats panache, that’s hard work that’s Called raising the bar … it’s a class apart ✨so proud of you ,m ur Fan my boy 🤘.” Kritika Kamra too posted a message that reads, “This is INSANE!”

Watch Raabta star Sushant Singh Rajput’s training video here:

Training video of #raabta preparations in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/NliHzrq8qn — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) May 15, 2017

Also read the special messages for Sushant Singh Rajput after he shared this video:

That’s crazy , thats panache, that’s hard work that’s Called raising the bar … it’s a class apart ✨so proud of you ,m ur Fan my boy 🤘 http://t.co/B0mOhRRcOj — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) May 15, 2017

Wow way ahead of ur time @itsSSR 👌👌 fabulous. Thats what hardwork & dedication do. Climb up the ladder is faster now for sure 👍👍 http://t.co/OqfDQXEZmA — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) May 15, 2017

His trainer Samee too keeps sharing the picture of amazing transformation of the actor.

Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. We have seen Sushant Singh Rajput’s hot body in the recent stills from the film and also in the songs and the trailer. Sushant and Kriti’s chemistry in the film is also said to be one of the highlights and something fans are looking forward too.

Sushant is also prepping hard for his role in other film in pipeline, Chandamama Door Ke, where he is all set to play an astronaut.

