Sushant Singh Rajput is now training to become an astronaut

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently gearing up for Chanda Mama Door Ke, says preparing for the movie is helping him achieve his childhood dream. Sushant on Sunday shared a photograph of a notebook, which read, Theory Of Astronaut Training.” The actor said he is really excited to prepare for his role in the film.

“Really excited to start this. Getting to know my childhood dream Chanda Mama Door Ke. Sanjay P. Chauhan, Viki Rajani,” captioned the image. Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps. After a long time, India will probably witness a film whose story will take him to space. Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s directorial.

The Bollywood actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 film, Kai Po Che, he previously worked as a television actor in the popular serial, Pavitra Rishta. He later went on to feature in Aamir Khan’s PK and Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra.

He even played the role of a detective in Byomkesh Bakshi that was directed by Dibakar Banerjee; the film completed two years today. “Thank you #Dibakar for this glorious experience. #2YearsOFByomkeshBakshi,” he wrote on Twitter.

His role as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, which released last year, will remain one of his benchmark films. In 2018, he will be seen as a RAW agent in the film Romeo Akbar Walter, the acronyms of which turned out to be RAW. It will be the first thriller film of his career.

Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon.

