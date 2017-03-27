Sushant Singh Rajput is a RAW agent in Romeo Akbar Walter? See its first look

Romeo Akbar Walter first look: Sushant Singh Rajput to play a spy in the film. Romeo Akbar Walter first look: Sushant Singh Rajput to play a spy in the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput is riding a success wave ever since MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor who has Raabta, Drive and Chanda Mama Door Ke in his kitty already has now signed yet another interesting film and its title is Romeo Akbar Walter. No, it is not a coincidence that the film’s acronym will read RAW — Research and Analysis Wing, India’s elite intelligence agency. All signs say that Sushant will play a spy in the film, who, of course, will also be a hero. In fact, sharing the first look of the film, Sushant wrote on social media, “2018 will be RAW. @RomeoAkbarWaltr @KytaProductions @VAFilmCompany @ajay0701 @bunty_walia #RAWFirstLook.”

The film’s first poster also says, “Our Hero? Their Spy?” The movie, to be directed by Robby Grewal, will release in 2018. While the story of the film is a closely guarded secret, it is reportedly set in 1971 and based on true events. The poster looks decidedly edgy and its tagline, ”our hero, their spy”, is telling. Can it be about double agents or about agents embedded deep inside the enemy territory? Sushant is adept at playing a man playing hide-and-seek between the two sides as Byomkesh Bakshy showed.

Robby Grewal has earlier directed Samay: When Time Strikes, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Aloo Chaat. The film is produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, and Bunty Walia. The rest of the cast has not been disclosed till now. From playing an astronaut in Chada Mama Door Ke to a spy in Romeo Akbar Walter, it seems Sushant has made variety his strong point!

