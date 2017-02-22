Sushant Singh Rajput hints Chanda Mama Door Ke inspired by Apollo 11 mission

Sushant Singh Rajput’s next film – Chanda Mama Door Ke – is based on Apollo 11. Sushant Singh Rajput’s next film – Chanda Mama Door Ke – is based on Apollo 11.

Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be a part of a never-seen-before kind of Indian cinema, which is a space adventure film, titled Chanda Mama Door Ke. While the title has made his fans excited, not much about the film is known. However, the actor has dropped a huge hint about his film, which is making it one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The actor shared a picture on Twitter in which one can spot Chanda Mama’s script and also scripts written Apollo 11 on them.

Apollo 11 was the spaceflight on which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin travelled to the Moon. Well, that kind of gives us an idea that the film might have something to do with humans setting their foot on moon. That sounds super exciting, doesn’t it?

The 31-year-old actor, who plays an astronaut in the film, took to Twitter where he posted a picture with flight journals and wrote, “I’d always wondered how Armstrong, Buzz and Michael were feeling during those nine days to the Moon. Well, now I know #flightjournal #Apollo11,” Sushant wrote, along side the photo on Twitter.

More from the world of Entertainment:

For the project, filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has spent a lot of time researching at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Filming will start sometime in July.

Also read | R. Madhavan is proud of his son Vedant’s swimming talent and is showing off for the world to see

Recently, the filmmakers also announced that apart from Sushant the film will also star R. Madhavan. The actor would play a pilot. Talking about his role to PTI, Madhavan said, “I can’t wait to see this film with my son. I am sure he will be proud of me. It’s such an awesome story and fantastic team. This role will definitely require much prepping as we are doing it with a lot of authenticities.”

See Sushant Singh Rajput’s post:

I’d always wondered how Armstrong, Buzz & Michael were feeling during those 9 days to the Moon. Well,now i know:) #flightjournal#Apollo11pic.twitter.com/Yza3cFiqgK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) February 21, 2017

Not divulging many details about the film, the director in a recent interview said, “I can assure you that such an epic journey has never been shown on Indian celluloid before. It’s one of its kind.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd