Sushant Singh Rajput gearing up for Chanda Mama Door Ke at an undisclosed location. What’s he upto? See photo

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Raabta might have tanked at the box office but the actor has got some interesting projects lined up. Sushant will reportedly play an astronaut in his next Chanda Mama Door Ke. Recently the actor shared a new picture on Instagram where Sushant is reading a new script. Sushant captioned the picture as, “UFO working on his next in some undisclosed location :) #New #Script #love”. Some media reports suggest that the film will be shot in NASA, USA.

Earlier, Deccan Chronicle reported that Sushant will sport three different looks in the film. Chanda Mama Door Ke also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. The film is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. “It’s a special film for the entire cast because it’s something which has never been explored before. Sushant will appear in a never-seen-before look in this movie, as he’s entering a very different space with this film. It will be a treat for his fans,” Sanjay was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Sushant has also spoken about the failure of his film Raabta co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor said that he is not afraid of the failure of a film. “No, failure of a film doesn’t scare me. But I am aware it has repercussions. It doesn’t scare me because I started (acting) when I quit Delhi College of Engineering and I was doing theatre… I was staying with six guys in a single room…,” Sushant told IANS. “I used to get Rs 250 per play that I used to do… I used to dance in the background and I used to be so excited… I still am with all the acknowledgement and money… I can match that,” Sushant told IANS.

