Sushant Singh Rajput: Films are a great tool to educate masses

Sushant Singh Rajput was speaking at the Modern School in the capital’s Vasant Vihar area to participate in a conclave where he stressed the need to focus on environmental issues. Sushant Singh Rajput was speaking at the Modern School in the capital’s Vasant Vihar area to participate in a conclave where he stressed the need to focus on environmental issues.

Films are a great tool to educate masses, actor Sushant Singh Rajput said on Friday. Sushant, ambassador of NDTV and DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co Ltd’s Behtar India campaign, was at the Modern School in the capital’s Vasant Vihar area to participate in a conclave where he stressed the need to focus on environmental issues.

He said the film fraternity should think about making a movie on environment. “Facts will make you think about an issue for the next 10-15 minutes, but that won’t stick with you for a longer period. One thing that we have managed to do is that we stay with a good story (told through films) for a long time,” Sushant said.

“We can use movies as a very important tool to tell a very engaging narrative, and at the same time, weave these things (environmental issues) into the story,” he added. Speaking at the Behtar India Students’ Conclave, Sushant opened up about his childhood days and said that he was a “naughty child” who was always pampered by his family.

“I did my schooling and college from Delhi. During my initial years, I used to dance behind the stars. I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. When I was in school, I went to the Swades set to get his autograph. I couldn’t get it unfortunately. A few years later, I was dancing behind him (as a background dancer) and then after a few more years, I got my best debut award from him,” said Sushant, best known for his roles in films like Kai Po Che and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

“During my childhood, I was always told that be number one or two in class — that will help you get acknowledgment and a lot of money. But, I feel people should just follow their passion,” he added. Talking about his upcoming projects, Sushant said, “Right now I am working on Chanda Mama Door Ke for which I recently went to NASA. All my friends in engineering wanted to study and then go to NASA. I was the first one to go there as an engineering dropout! In the film, I will play an astronaut. ”

Also, I will be seen flying cars and flaunting looks in ‘Drive’,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App