Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput turns entrepreneur with Innsaei

Sushant Singh Rajput has made his entrepreneurial debut with the launch of Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd. in partnership with serial entrepreneur Varun Mathur. The Kedarnath actor’s social media accounts have also got a new look with its announcement.

“Announcing my first venture #Innsaei with my business partner @ivarunmathur. The convergence of #IntellectualProperty and Emerging Technologies. @OnInnsaei,” posted the actor with the logo of his company. His next post reads, “Emerging technologies are disrupting socio-cultural and economic stuctures at an exponential pace and this will impact key areas like education, employment, entertainment & health @OnInnsaei.”

Sushant also informed his fans, “#Innsaei would work in R&D of innovative solutions, that will allow people to be better prepared at a large scale for technological disruptions and to maximse the positive potential of opportunities enabled by emergent technologies. @OnInnsaei”

See Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest posts here:

Innsaei, an ancient Icelandic word for intuition, is a first-of-its-kind venture that is working on the convergence of intellectual property and emerging technologies.

Sushant, who is an engineer by qualification, said in a statement: “Emerging technologies are disrupting socio-cultural and economic structures at an exponential pace and this will impact key areas like education, employment, entertainment and health.

“This is the right time to collaborate and to create innovative solutions that will allow at a large scale, for people to be better prepared for these disruptions and to maximise the positive potential of opportunities enabled by emergent technologies. We felt the immediate and important need to create a collaborative structure that would address this and Innsaei is a manifestation of that dream.”

“It is rare to have a movie star with this kind of depth of knowledge across such a diverse set of areas. Innsaei is the embodiment of Sushant’s thought leadership. It is a unique combination of strong intellectual property and emerging technologies that will allow us to maximise the potential of technological innovation,” said Varun Mathur, Co-Founder, Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd.

(With IANS inputs)

