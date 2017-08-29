Sushant Singh Rajput: Due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter

Sushant Singh Rajput said, “Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter.” Sushant Singh Rajput said, “Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter.”

Sushant Singh Rajput is riding a success wave ever since MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor, who was recently seen in Raabta, has Drive and Chanda Mama Door Ke in his kitty. He was also a part of a film titled Romeo Akbar Walter, in which he was reportedly going to play the character of a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent.

However, Sushant Singh Rajput in a conversation with indianexpress.com has confirmed that he had to opt out of Romeo Akbar Walter due to unavoidable circumstances.

He said, “Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter. I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it’s a story which must be told. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, I won’t be a part of this journey. I wish the producers and the director all the very best for the project.”

The makers of Romeo Akbar Walter issued a statement stating, “Unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances Kyta productions, VA Film company, Red Ice films and Sushant Singh Rajput have mutually part ways for our project Romeo Akbar Walter! We wish Sushant all the best for his future film projects and look forward to working with him in the future.”

The thirty-one-year-old actor who has signed Drive under the banner of Dharma Productions, and India’s first space odyssey, Chandamama Door Ke, directed by Sanjay Puran, is currently busy with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath which will soon go on floors.

