Sushant Singh Rajput claims Bareilly Ki Barfi is Kriti Sanon’s best performance so far

The ‘Raabta’ between Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput is undeniable, even though the former has often slammed rumours of her dating the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Since last almost two years, we have seen both of them standing up for each other and often spending some quality time together. Now, as Kriti’s next film, Bareilly Ki Barfi is all set to release, Sushant has reviewed the film. The actor attended the special screening of the film, which was held in Mumbai.

While he called the film a pure and complete entertainer, Sushant praised Kriti’s performance calling it her best so far. He wrote, “#BareillykiBarfi is such a pure &a complete entertainer. @kritisanon is brilliant & it’s her best performance.” Adding to it, he also spoke about Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao’s performance. He tweeted, “@ayushmannk is honest and @RajkummarRao ,take a bow man !! You fly :) I wish #bareilykibarfi team all the luck and congratulations once again !!”

The actor earlier posted a video promoting the film and asking for a perfect match for Bitti aka Kriti. In response to the video, Kriti wrote, “Thank you #FilmonKeDhoni ji!😂Bareilly aayein toh Bitti se miliyega jaroor! Do tell me how you like this #BareillyKiBarfi Sush!”

#BareillykiBarfi is such a pure &a complete entertainer.@kritisanon is brilliant & it’s her best performance , @ayushmannk is honest (1/2) — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 17, 2017

and @RajkummarRao ,take a bow man !! You fly :) I wish #bareilykibarfi team all the luck and congratulations once again !! (2/2) — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 17, 2017

Thank you #FilmonKeDhoni ji!😂Bareilly aayein toh Bitti se miliyega jaroor! Do tell me how you like this #BareillyKiBarfi Sush! 🤗😘 http://t.co/Jp363vBHVq — BITTI (@kritisanon) August 16, 2017

On the work front, Kriti has not yet announced her next project while Sushant has his hands full with many interesting films.

The actor, who is prepping up for his character in Chandamama Door Ke, would next be seen in Drive also starring Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also start shooting for Kedarnath, a project which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

