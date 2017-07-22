Sushant Singh Rajput is living his mother’s dream, he is in space for Chanda Mama Door Ke. See photo

Sushant Singh Rajput is at NASA preparing for his next project, Chanda Mama Door Ke. Sushant Singh Rajput is at NASA preparing for his next project, Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant Singh Rajput after making headlines for a cryptic tweet post-IIFA Awards 2017, is now away from all the trolling and is headed to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The actor who has impressed all with his choice of roles in his short yet eventful career in the film industry is all set to star in Chanda Mama Door Ke. To prep-up for his character in this first Bollywood space project, the actor is at NASA in Washington DC, USA, to get an idea about the training that individuals undergo to become astronauts.

All excited about living his mother’s dream, Sushant shared a picture from the space organisation and captioned it, “From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream. My mother always wanted her, Sushant in Space ‘!!” Earlier too Sushant has given a sneak peek into his role in the film. He shared a picture where one could spot Chanda Mama’s script and also scripts titled Apollo 11 on them. Apollo 11 was the spaceflight in which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin travelled to the Moon.

From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream.

My mother always wanted her

‘ Sushant in Space ‘!! pic.twitter.com/9z4pI61PRF — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 22, 2017

Chanda Mama Ke Door Ke is a space adventure film directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and also stars Nawazzudin Siddiqui and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. In the words of the director of the film, the project is special for the entire cast since the subject of the film is something which has never been explored before. Also, he hinted on Sushant donning a never-seen before avatar for the film.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Sushant talked about him visiting NASA to do justice to the role in his upcoming film. “I am a science student. All the theories I have heard or thought about it, they were concepts in my mind. will be visiting NASA and get an idea about the training that individuals undergo to become astronauts. I will be sitting in a comet and experience 1/6th of my weight on the moon. I am over the moon right now for an experience,” quipped Sushant.

Raabta, the last big screen outing of Sushant along with his alleged girlfriend, Kriti Sanon tanked at the box office. This makes it very crucial for the actor to deliver a hit soon.

