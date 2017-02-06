Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday wishes to MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva will melt your heart. See pic

Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to wish MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to wish MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played MS Dhoni in Neeraj Pandey’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story last year, took to Twitter to wish the cricketer’s daughter, Ziva on her birthday. The little one turned two today.

“A very happy birthday to this little angel. #ziva,” Sushant Singh Rajput wrote while posting a beautiful black and white picture which shows the actor cuddling the birthday girl as Dhoni smiles on, at the two of them.

Actor Sushant and cricketer Dhoni are known to be in the best of terms. The two had even lauded and supported each other during the various promotional videos that came out prior to the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story last year. The actor and cricketer even shared moments while sipping tea not from any posh beverage shop, but rather the soothing cup you get on every street.

In the videos which went viral last year, we also saw the former Indian cricket captain at his curious best, when he kept asking Sushant every slice of his life that’s going to be a part of the film.

A very happy birthday to this little angel. #ziva pic.twitter.com/YAzgRKhHKR — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) February 6, 2017

The biopic was based on Dhoni’s journey from a railway official to becoming the Indian skipper. In another video, the sportsperson was seen quizzing his actor friend and testing his research skills too.

While Dhoni was recently in the news for stepping down from captaincy, Sushant Singh hogged headlines for dropping his surname ‘Rajput’ from his name on Twitter, to show support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the director was attacked in Jaipur on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati.

Sushant who made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che in the year 2013, will soon be seen in Raabta opposite Dilwale actress, Kriti Sanon.

