Five years of Sushant Singh Rajput: Films that prove why he never shied away from taking risks

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most successful exports from television to films. Before Bollywood, the actor was a TV heartthrob thanks to his turn as Manav in the long-running show Pavitra Rishta. The actor, however, made a smooth transition to Bollywood. He did not choose any candy floss romance but a critically acclaimed and power-packed film – Kai Po Che. As this Abhishek Kapoor film completes five years today, the day also marks SSR’s five years in Bollywood.

Kai Po Che also became an important film for actors Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Director Abhishek Kapoor took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from the sets of his hit film with a caption, “5 yrs #kaipoche a dream tht manifested itself. Gave me the opportunity to work with these 3 power houses. immense joy and pride fills my heart everytime i visit those memories . #gratitude 🙏🙏 #utv #sidroykapur @RonnieScrewvala @anaygo @swanandkirkire @amittrivedi & the ent crew”

5 yrs #kaipoche a dream tht manifested itself. Gave me the opportunity to work with these 3 power houses. immense joy and pride fills my heart everytime i visit those memories . #gratitude 🙏🙏 #utv #sidroykapur @RonnieScrewvala @anaygo @swanandkirkire @amittrivedi & the ent crew pic.twitter.com/5caJ5HHSVo — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 22, 2018

Sushant has come a long way. Not just films, he was also a part of Shiamak Davar’s troupe, remaining a background dancer for several actors at events like the IIFA. The Patna guy went on to pave his way into tinseltown and today, he is a part of the creme de la creme of Bollywood with big projects like Drive, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

Here is a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s best films:

Kai Po Che

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, this one had Sushant playing Ishaan. It revolves around the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and Godhra train burning. This might be his first film but the performance he gave only proved that he has arrived and was here to stay. Sushant brought the best of his TV experience on the big screen too, and we can only thank him for making the switch.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor romanced Sushant Singh Rajput in Shuddh Desi Romance.

The film might have been a mediocre hit, but it cemented Sushant’s position in the industry. He played a small-town love stricken guy in a film that was bold in its content, exploring the good and bad sides of a live-in relationship, commitment issues and the concept of an arranged marriage. The film struck a chord with the youth.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Sushant Singh Rajput played the title role in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Sushant Singh Rajput played the title role in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Sushant surely took the risk of signing this crime thriller at such an early stage in his career. The period drama had Sushant play India’s favourite detective. From getting his diction to body language right, Sushant did a lot to get into the part of his Bengali character. He wore dhotis, sported oiled hair with a mustache, and even cracked murder mysteries. We definitely want a sequel to this film!

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful sports biopics in Bollywood. MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful sports biopics in Bollywood.

This is by far Sushant’s best work. It was Sushant’s hard work of getting into the skin of India’s most successful cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, that did wonders at the box office. From aping Dhoni’s hairstyle to his body movement and even the famous helicopter shot, Sushant managed to copy all with utmost conviction.

Here’s wishing Sushant, many more years of good cinema!

