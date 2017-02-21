Sussanne Khan on bonding with Hrithik Roshan: Things are not just about that

Sussanne Khan was in Delhi for her Alchemy project. Sussanne Khan was in Delhi for her Alchemy project.

After making headlines in 2014 with their divorce, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are yet again attracting eyeballs for their developing bond, which is keeping the actor’s fans on the edge of their seats, guessing every now and then if they might get back together. However, on being asked about it, Sussanne avoided the question and said, “I am not going to answer this. It is not about just this.”

Hrithik and Sussanne were seen ringing in New Year together, attended film screenings in each other’s company and were seen hanging out with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The rumour of them getting back together grew stronger when the two were seen holding hands while exiting Mumbai airport. Well, with Sussanne keeping quiet about it, only future seems to have an answer to what these two are upto but their fans are definitely hoping for the best.

While Sussanne was reluctant to speak about Hrithik, she was forthcoming about her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She called them her strength. “My kids have been a huge inspiration. They love to look into my designs and tell me about what should I do. They are brutally honest so I really love about it.”

Sussanne, who is a celebrated Interior designer, was mired in a controversy where a party claimed that her company had bluffed with them. However, Sussanne cleared that the case is over. “All my cases are sorted. There is nothing left in that case anymore.” On being asked if being a celeb makes her an easy target, Sussanne said, “I think its not about a celebrity, it’s about a woman. Life is hard and at times, it puts you through tests. So, I believe you have to be strong and have the tenacity to outlast bad times or something that you know is not going to last. One has to be clear in their mind. So, everything I do, I put discipline into it. I feel blessed that it’s working for me.”

Sussanne has collaborated with Chivas to create a space which captures the true sense of touch. Elaborating on her project, she said, “We were given this amazing project of Alchemy. Me and my colleagues were given different topics. Half the excitement was due to the fact that I was told to create a space which represented the concept of touch.”

