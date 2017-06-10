Super Singh: When Diljit Dosanjh made Donald Trump dance to his beats in a mash-up video

Diljit Dosanjh fans make a mash-up video of the US President Donald Trump dancing to Super Singh’s song. Diljit Dosanjh fans make a mash-up video of the US President Donald Trump dancing to Super Singh’s song.

The hysteria around Diljit Dosanjh is not unknown. While he is a favourite of Bollywood these days, when it comes to Punjab, he is no less than a Shah Rukh Khan. And But now, not only Indian fans across the globe but also the US President Donald Trump is a fan of Diljit Dosanjh. Don’t you believe us? Well, here’s proof. In a mash-up video shared by Balaji Motion Pictures, we can see Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa grooving to a Punjabi track from their upcoming film Super Singh but it is not just them who is loving the beats of the song but also Trump.

Well, we are waiting what does Diljit has to say about this. Meanwhile, the actor is prepping up for his powerpacked performance in Delhi. Diljit, who rose to fame with his singles, will be performing on his recent numbers from his films and albums. On Twitter, he shared his prep-up video and wrote, “Today Evening #HeavyWeightBhangra in DELHI #Jawaharlalnehrustadium Snapchat Tikhi Kar Lao Fam..”

Recently, the actor grabbed headlines because of his never-seen-before-look. According to Filmy Monkey, Diljit, who only makes public appearances in a turban, had cut his hair short for about two years but has never stepped out of his home without covering his head.

In an exclusive interview, the actor spoke about how glitz and glamour of Bollywood industry has not really got to him, “There’s nothing of that sort that I feel. There’s a struggle every day. I keep searching for music, subjects… Now, there are no more stars. Stars were when Rajesh Khanna ji, Dilip Kumar ji were there. Today, every artiste wants people to relate with them. So, how our we stars? During Dilip Kumar ji and Rajesh Khanna ji’s times, there was a mystique, people didn’t know where they lived. Internet wasn’t there. Now, that time has gone. Today, the more people relate with you, it’s better.”

Meanwhile, the actor is waiting for his film Super Singh, also starring Sonam Bajwa, to release at the theaters on June 16.

