Super Singh motion poster: Diljit Dosanjh is like no other superhero, watch video

Remember how we used to play a superhero as children by turning our mother’s scarf into multitasking capes? Diljit Dosanjh’s new poster from his upcoming film, Super Singh, is a flashback to those memories when being a superhero did not require special powers but only the will and some imagination. Diljit looks super cute in this poster and seems like he is all set to take a flight against all odds. he may not be the next Iron Man or Spider-Man but he is surely a lot of fun.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Bratt Films Production, this movie is directed by Anurag Singh. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role. Talking about the film, Anurag said, “Shooting a superhero film and that too with Diljit, we had a lot of nuances that we had to get right and then a tight schedule. The entire unit came together like a family and we managed to complete the film ahead of the schedule.” Diljit too had expressed his joy over his collaboration with Balaji Telefilms post-Udta Punjab, his debut Bollywood film.

While Diljit is busy touring and would soon start promoting his film, we cannot miss the fact that in real life, he has already taken the flight of becoming Bollywood’s next big star. The singer-turned-actor, who has been doing some incredible work in Punjab’s film industry with major hits like Jatt and Juliet and Ambarsariya, made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Udta Punjab and then won hearts with his performance in Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri. As a singer, his singles have become nationwide hits and recently, he has started doing playback for Bollywood stars too.

Provided his fan following is incredible and his work has been appreciated by critics as well as Bollywood contemporaries, it would be interesting to see if Super Singh would also add to his super hit list.

