Kumkum Bhagya actor Mrunal Thakur shoots for Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan, see photos

Here Mrunal Thakur is seen shooting for Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan. Here Mrunal Thakur is seen shooting for Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is back to work. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Super 30, which is based on Patna-based Mathematics teacher Anand Kumar’s life.

There had been numerous speculation about the leading lady Super 30. However, after many reports, it has finally been confirmed that television actor Mrunal Thakur, popular for playing the character of Bulbul in Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya, will be seen romancing Hrithik Roshan in the movie. A couple of pictures have surfaced on social media sites that confirm the TV star is making her big Bollywood debut as a leading lady in Super 30.

The fans of Hrithik Roshan had shared pictures from the sets of the film. Earlier there were reports about how Mrunal was worried regarding the length of her role in the movie. However, the pictures confirm that Mrunal’s fears have been put to rest.

Here are the pictures from the sets of Super 30:

In the pictures, both Mrunal and Hrithik are seen sitting on the steps and discussing something. Mrunal is dressed in traditional Indian attire. Recently the production house of Super 30 had released the first look of the movie, which showed Hrithik as Anand. Phantom Films had shared the first poster with the caption, “From the first page in Benares! @ihrithik as Anand Kumar! #Super30 @Super30Film @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @anandteacher.”

The film is being shot in Patna and Benares. The IIT Tutor is extremely happy with Hrithik portraying him in the movie and had said in an interview, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd