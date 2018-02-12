Super 30: Hrithik Roshan’s latest photos show him completely soaked into the character of Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan will portray the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. Hrithik Roshan will portray the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan is all set to treat his fans with yet another unconventional film, Super 30, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams. Recently Hrithik grabbed headlines when he unveiled his first look from the film where he was completely soaked into the skin of his character of the maths teacher. He is currently busy shooting for the film in Varanasi. In contrary to the first look, some latest pictures from the sets of Super 30 that are doing rounds on the internet present the Kaabil actor in an altogether different light.

Hrithik is seen donning a blue shirt with a mustache and carrying a canvas backpack. He is seen standing alongside a boat probably on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi sporting a rugged and tired look on his face. Helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl, Super 30 also features Kumkum Bhagya fame Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to hit the cinemas on January 25 2019.

Check out the photos of Hrithik Roshan shared by hi fans clubs.

Hrithik had revealed his look from the film through a tweet recently. He wrote, “And the journey begins.. #Super30”

The film is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar who teaches a batch of 30 students every year who he believed had the grit to crack the high proclaimed examination but fall short of funds. Expressing his excitement over his biopic, Anand Kuamr had said in a statement, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen.”

