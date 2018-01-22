Hrithik Roshan begins his Super 30 journey on an auspicious note, see his tweet

Hrithik Roshan has started working on his next film, Super 30. Hrithik Roshan has started working on his next film, Super 30.

After many debates and discussions over his personal life, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will finally be in the news for his professional side. The actor’s upcoming project Super 30 is ready to roll. Hrithik took to social media site Twitter to update his fans about the good news.

The actor wrote, “On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort.”

Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. Anand, who is based in Patna, is popular for tutoring IIT aspirants who belong to a less privileged background.

Anand had earlier said in an interview about the film that he thinks Hrithik is the best actor to portray him on screen. The mathematician had said that he is hopeful about the film since Hrithik is deeply passionate about the project.

“I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do,” Anand had said during an interview.

According to reports, Hrithik has also been appointed a coach from Bihar who is helping him perfect his local accent. Since Hrithik is known in showbiz for his perfectionist ways, it comes as no surprise that the actor is giving it all to the project.

There have been reports doing the rounds that Kumkum Bhagya fame Mrunal Thakur has been approached to play the female lead in the film. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation about the same from the makers’ end.

